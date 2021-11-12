RNC officer Douglas Snelgrove has been sentenced to four years in prison for sexual assault.

Justice Vikas Khaladkar handed down the sentence in Supreme Court Friday. He said Snelgrove was in a position of power, adding there is no sentence that will give the victim her life back, but he hopes she will feel vindicated. The Crown had asked for a five-year sentence, while the defence asked for 18 months to two years.

Snelgrove was convicted earlier this year of sexually assaulting a woman in 2014 while he was on duty. The case went to trial three times. The first trial found Snelgrove not guilty, but a new trial was ordered on appeal. The second hearing ended with a mistrial, while the third trial ended with a guilty verdict.