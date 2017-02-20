RNC officer charged with sexual assault testifies in own defence

Ryan Harding
An emotional Cst. Carl Douglas Snelgrove testified Monday morning that he had no reason to believe his complainant was intoxicated beyond ability to consent. NTV’s Ryan Harding reports.

Cst. Snelgrove testified that he dishonored his wife, his uniform and his organization. (Photo: Ryan Harding/ NTV)

 