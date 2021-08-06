An RNC officer who is at the centre of an excessive force police complaint, has also been arrested on a weapons related charge.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer Bernard Morgan is now facing criminal charges. Cst. Morgan, has been charged with one count of careless use of a firearm.

It is alleged to have occurred at police headquarters in St. John’s on March 2nd of this year. No one was injured during the incident. The officer is expected to appear in court September 2nd, to answer to the charge.

Mike King, director of the province’s Serious Incident Response Team, says that they were notified of the incident, and because the team was not fully operational at that time, the RCMP was tasked with the investigation and SIRT held responsible for oversight and review.