Police continue to monitor the province’s roads and highways for the thanksgiving long weekend. Near 1:30 p.m. on Sunday a 22 year-old male was ticketed for speeding on the Outer Ring Road. He was caught travelling on his motorcycle in excess of 51 km/h over the posted speed limit. His vehicle seized for impound. Shortly after, officers made a traffic safety stop on Logy Bay road with a suspected impaired driver who refused the breathalyzer. He was charged and released from custody to appear in court at a later date. Then overnight a 30 year-old male was arrested during a traffic safety stop in Mount Pearl. He faces charges of public mischief, 5 counts of theft and 7 breaches of court orders. The man was held to appear in court at a later date.

