The RNC has made an arrest in connection with an assault that occurred at a St. John’s high school on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, approximately 10:45 a.m., staff at Prince of Whales Collegiate discovered an altercation involving a group of students outside on school property and notified police. Police discovered that several students had been sprayed with what’s believed to have been bear spray.

Paramedics with Eastern Health were also called to the school and treated a number of students in connection with the incident. At least 20 students were exposed to the bear spray when it was discharged at an individual by another student. Several students were also sent to hospital.

Yesterday afternoon, investigators with the RNC Major Crime Unit arrested a 16-year-old male youth in connection with the assault. The boy was held at the Youth Remand Center overnight to appear at provincial court in St. John’s and has been charged with assault with a weapon and breaching court orders.

This investigation is ongoing and investigators are continuing to seek witnesses to this altercation as well as anyone who may have video of the incident.