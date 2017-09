The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is asking for assistance from the public in locating missing person Morgan Voisey-Hann. Morgan was last seen on Rickett’s Road in St. John’s on August 30th. Morgan is 15-years old and is described as approximately 5’7″ with brown hair, a nose piercing, and a tattoo on her left wrist. Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

-Advertisement-