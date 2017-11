The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing person Dylan Walsh. 19-year old Walsh was last seen in the area of Winslow Street in St. John’s on November 9th. He is being described as 6’1″, 150lbs, with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing grey Nike sweat pants with his right foot in a boot cast. Anyone with information on Dylan Walsh’s whereabouts is asked to contact RNC or Crime Stoppers.

