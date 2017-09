The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is seeking the public’s help in locating missing person Allison Smith, who was last seen around Memorial University on September 5th. 18-year old Smith is described as 5’10” with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing dark jeans and a white tank top. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

-Advertisement-