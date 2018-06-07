Police are looking for the public’s help in solving an art theft. The night of Thursday May 17th, RNC received a report of a break and enter at a home in the west end of St. John’s where several pieces of valuable artwork were stolen. The pieces were stolen sometime between April 18th and May 17th. Up to this point, 16 of the pieces were recovered, but 10 are still missing.

The missing pieces are:

Still Life (Oil on Canvass) – Helen Parsons Sheppard Landscape (Oil on Canvass) – Robert Wood Under the Tower (Oil on Canvas) – Jim Miller Book Stalls – Notre Dame – Antoine Blanchard Alice Lacey – Limited Edition Print – David Blackwood Ballerina (Oil on Canvas) – G. Lerin Madonna (Italy) Signal Hill Print – Jim Miller Chandelier – N/A Transfiguration Bronze – Luben Bokyov

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.