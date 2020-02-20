The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has located missing person John Maddicks.

Police say they have confirmed Maddicks’ safety and well-being.

Original Story:

Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating missing person John Maddicks.

He was last seen in Mount Pearl on the morning of February 19, 2020. John Maddicks is described as being 73 years old, 5 foot 11 inchs tall, 175lbs with grey hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be wearing black jeans, a red fleece and a black baseball cap. He may be driving a 2013 Hyundai Tucson, brown in color, NL Licence plate # HZE259. There are concerns for his well-being.

Anyone who has any information pertaining to the whereabouts of John Maddicks is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).