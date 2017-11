The RNC in conjunction with enforcement officers from the city of Mount Pearl, town of Paradise, town of CBS, and the Torbay-Portugal Cove Commissionaires have launched Operation: Recess, aimed at reducing highway traffic act violations in and around school zones. Police will enforce a zero-tolerance policy in high-complaint school zone areas in an attempt to make our community safer and educate the public on the perils of unsafe operation of motor vehicles.

-Advertisement-