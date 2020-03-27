The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has launched online reporting for non-emergent incidents through the RNC website.

In a press release the RNC says the incidents which would be reported using this reporting tool would not require an immediate response, and ask that you contact 9-1-1 in a case of an emergency.

“Our community will now be able to report non-emergent incidents by visiting the RNC website at www.rnc.gov.nl.ca. The reporting tool is located under the ‘Service’ menu on the home page. The reporting of incidents such as motor vehicle collisions, property damage and theft, among other types of events, can be submitted through this method, and an officer will follow up based on priority.”