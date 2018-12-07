The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has partnered with the RCMP, MADD Canada, and City of Mount Pearl Municipal Enforcement for ‘Operation: Rudolph,’ aimed at keeping our roadways safe this holiday season. During the month of December through New Year’s Eve, ‘Operation: Rudolph’ will target impaired, distracted, and dangerous driving.

The RNC would like to remind the public of the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. They encourage people who plan on consuming cannabis or alcohol over the holidays to arrange a safe and sober ride home.