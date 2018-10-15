The RNC K-9 Unit accompanied Police in responding to a pair of armed robberies in the St. John’s metro area overnight on Sunday. Shortly before 2 a.m. an incident was reported at a business in the center of the capital city. Just an hour later, officers responded to a similar report from a business in Mount Pearl. In both instances, a lone male entered the store and presented a weapon to the clerk while demanding money. The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. It is unknown at this time if the cases are connected as investigation continues.

