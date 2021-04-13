The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is warning the public of dangerous synthetic opioids found in the community in pill format and re manufactured to mimic prescription medication.

The RNC Drug Investigation Unit has confirmation from the national laboratory of the presence of Fentanyl and a synthetic opioid called Isotonitazene in pills seized by the unit. The pills are manufactured to mimic prescription medication, such as Dilaudid or OxyContin. Investigators advise against the ingestion of any prescription medication not supplied directly by a pharmacy.

The RNC has concerns for the safety of anyone who ingests or encounters illicit drugs, and warns of the life threatening consequences of ingesting Fentanyl or Isotonitazene. A miniscule amount of this opioid substance could be a potentially fatal dose.

The RNC continues to investigate this matter, and ask that anyone with information please contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.