The RNC on the Northeast Avalon is issuing a warning to the public following two thefts where people had their vehicles stolen from gas stations while they were inside paying for fuel.

The first incident happened on Thursday June 1st at the Irving on Commonwealth Road in Mount Pearl. A 2014 red Chevrolet Cruz with the license plate JBH-335 was taken while the owner was inside and police are still looking for the car.

The second theft occurred on Tuesday June 6th at the Irving on Torbay Road in St. John’s. The owner witnessed the thief in the process of stealing his vehicle as he was coming out of the gas station, but was unable to prevent the culprit from driving off. Police located the truck a few hours later but no arrests have been made yet.

The RNC is asking people to be vigilant and lock their vehicles when they leave them. It is unknown whether the suspects in these cases are the same person, but since the circumstances are quite similar, investigators believe they may be related. Anyone with information on these events are asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.