Wednesday afternoon shortly before 4:00pm, RNC responded to the Lawton’s Drugs on the CBS Highway, where an armed robbery had taken place. A lone man armed with a weapon had entered the pharmacy and demanded prescription drugs. He then fled with amounts of opioids, stimulants including fentanyl patches, and various prescription narcotics. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

The RNC is advising the public that using prescription drugs without the guidance of a medical practitioner could lead to serious illness or death.