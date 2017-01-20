RNC Issue Warning About Fake Cheques

The RNC along with the Economic Crime Unit (ECU) have issued a warning to the public to be cautious about accepting fraudulent cheques. The ECU has received several reports that three men have been cashing or attempting to cash fake Government of Canada cheques around the Northeast Avalon. In one incident, one of the individuals left behind an out-of-province ID that police believe is also fake. The name being used was Mackenzie Augustin Maxance. The investigation is ongoing and police ask the public to be extra vigilant when accepting cheques, especially ones from the Government of Canada. If anyone has any information relating to these incidents, you are asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.