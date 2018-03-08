The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is searching for two individuals who are wanted in connection with a significant theft.

On Feb 4, police received a complaint from a woman who had rented a furnished condo in St. John’s to a man and women from Quebec in January of 2018. On Feb. 4, the complainant discovered that the pair had moved out of the condo and taken all of the furnishings except a dishwasher, washer, and dryer. Investigators have obtained CCTV footage that showed the pair moving the nearly $30,000 worth of items into a moving truck on Jan. 29 between 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

As a result of this investigation, arrest warrants have been issued:

Dominic DELISLE (1987-June-8) (May also go by the alias Nicholas SIGOUIN)

(1987-June-8) Sarah DENEAULT (1984-December-7)

DELISLE is wanted on charges of Theft Over $5000, Personation with Intent, and Uttering Forged Document. DANEAULT is wanted on a single charge of Theft Over $5,000. It is possible the pair may have left the province.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either DELISLE or DANEAULT is asked to call the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.