RNC investigating violent break-in, stolen shotguns

The RNC is investigating a violent break and enter in Paradise and warning the public of two stolen shotguns.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday night police, responded to a report of break and enter on Cameo Drive in Paradise. The investigation led police to believe it was the second house hit that evening, with the first incident, believed to be connected, happening on Milton Road.

In the Milton Road robbery police say two shotguns and ammunition was stolen. As a result of the incident one man was brought to hospital with minor injuries and was later released.

Both incidents are believed to be targeted crimes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).