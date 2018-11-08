RNC officers were called to a unit on Bay Bulls Road in St. John’s to a report of a sudden death, just after 10:30 pm on Wednesday night.

A 45 year old female was pronounced dead on arrival by paramedics.

The Criminal Investigation Division, Forensic Identification Services, along with Eastern Health Paramedics, were all on scene.

Police have secured the area where the death occurred as investigators believe the circumstances around this death are suspicious and are working with the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

Police have been in the area throughout the day speaking with neighbours.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).