Police are investigating a suspicious sudden death of a 71-year-old man from St. John’s.

The RNC responded to a residence with an unresponsive person at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. A man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The RNC MCU is working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in relation to the suspicious death. There is no concern for the public’s safety at this time.

Investigators are seeking witnesses, CCTV, or dash camera footage from the area of Wishingwell Road between 2:30 pm and 3:30 pm on Thursday March 3.

Anyone who has information which may assist the investigation is asked to call the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at: www.nlcrimestoppers.com.