The RNC Major Crime Unit is investigating a suspicious death in St. John’s.

On Sunday, shortly after 4:00 a.m. police responded to the area of Craigmillar Avenue, St. John’s, to reports of unknown trouble. Upon arrival officers located a male who was deceased.

The death of this man is believed to be suspicious, and investigators are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

As the investigation into the circumstances around this suspicious death is active, police are asking the public to avoid the area of Craigmillar Avenue at this time.

Residents on Craigmillar Avenue are asked to remain inside their homes while officers continue their work to effect public safety and ensure continuity of information.