The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (is investigating a weapons offence, which occurred in the downtown area of St. John’s on Friday morning.

Shortly before 6 a.m., members of the RNC Operational Patrol Services responded to reports of shots fired at a residence on Craigmillar Avenue. On arrival, officers secured the scene without incident, confirming there were no injuries.

Members of RNC CID and Forensic Identification Services (FIS) have attended the scene, and there will continue to be a police presence in the area as the investigation is ongoing. This incident is not believed to be a random attack.

As the investigation remains active, investigators ask that anyone with information, or CCTV or dash camera footage in the area, please contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.