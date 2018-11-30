The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) Major Crime Unit is investigating a weapons offence that occurred on New Pennywell Road in St. John’s.

Yesterday evening, just after 11:45 pm, officers with RNC Operational Patrol Services Division, Criminal Investigation Division, and Forensic Identification Services responded to a residence on New Pennywell Road to a report that shots had been fired at a home in the area.

When officers arrived, they located a residence that had visible damage consistent with rounds from a firearm. Forensic officers also located damage inside of the home. There was at least one individual in the home at the time who was not injured. Police Service Dog (PSD) Gunner and his handler located a number of empty casings nearby.

There have been no arrests at this time. A vehicle was reported to have been seen speeding away from the area however investigators have not yet determined whether the responsible person(s) were on foot or in a vehicle.

The investigation to this incident is ongoing and investigators are interested in speaking with anyone who may have witnessed this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.