RNC are investigating a series of hit and runs that happened in the downtown area Monday morning. Around 8:30am, RNC Officers responded to a report of an accident on Ordinance Street where a grey Ford F-150 had failed to stop. The other vehicle involved in the collision followed the truck toward Gower Street, where the truck struck a second vehicle. Minutes later, a third hit and run was reported involving the same truck.

Witnesses provided pictures of the truck, but police have not been able to identify the male driver as the license plate was covered with snow. The truck likely has damage to the front bumper as a result of the collisions, as well as a dent on the tailgate under the Ford logo, unrelated to the accidents. Anyone who witnessed these collisions or may have dashcam footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.