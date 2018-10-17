The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating a weapons offense after an incident on Monday night. Shortly after 9:00pm, police responded to a residence on Bennett Avenue in St. John’s after a report of shots fired in the area. Once on the scene, police discovered damage consistent with gunshots but no injuries.

No arrests have been made yet but the investigation is ongoing. Police say there is no evidence to suggest it was a random act of violence. Anyone with footage or information on the incident is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.