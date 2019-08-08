As a result of an open investigation, the RNC has charged a 15-year old in connection with an assault at Quidi Vidi Lake. The youth has been charged with five counts of Assault with a Weapon, one count of Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and Breach of Court Order. He was held to appear in court this morning.

Earlier story:

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating a possible assault in the area of Quidi Vidi Lake around 4:30pm on Regatta Day, August 7th. Police say the incident may have involved a person spraying an aerosol can, affecting multiple people in the area. The RNC is asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.