Police are investigating a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in St. John’s.

On Thursday at 11:20 a.m RNC responded to a a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on MacDonald Drive, just West of Torbay Road, in St. John’s.

Officers spoke with the operator of the vehicle involved in the collision, which was a grey Hyundai Elantra. The pedestrian, a 63 year old man, was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injury as a result of the collision.

Police are searching for witnesses to this collision, and are asking anyone with dash camera or CCTV footage in the area contact the RNC.