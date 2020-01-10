The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary are investigating a fatal collision involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian in St. John’s.

On Saturday, January 4, 2020, shortly after 5:00 pm, police responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Elizabeth Avenue in the area of Memorial University in St. John’s.

On arrival, responding officers spoke with a 63 year old man who was reported to be struck by a vehicle as he crossed the street.

The man was believed to have non-life threatening injuries, and was taken to a hospital to be treated. Officers identified the operator of the vehicle involved in the collision, who remained at the scene.

On Thursday, January 9, 2019, investigators were informed that the 63 year old man involved in the collision had experienced complications connected to his injuries, and is deceased.

The RNC Accident Investigators are asking that witnesses, or anyone with dash camera or CCTV footage, in the area of 239 Elizabeth Avenue at the time of the collision contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).