RNC investigating ‘attempted murder’ after St. John’s shooting

The RNC says it’s investigating Monday’s shooting on Springdale Street in St. John’s as an attempted murder.

Officers were called to a residence on Springdale Street around 12:30 p.m. after a report that a man had been shot. One man was taken to hospital by Eastern Health paramedics where he is being treated for his injuries.

Investigators confirmed Monday evening that the man’s injuries were consistent with a gunshot wound. The man remains in hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. The incident is not believed to be a random act of violence.

During the course of the investigation, a search was completed of a neighbouring residence where a firearm was located. Two individuals (a 16-year-old boy and a 48-year-old man) have been arrested in relation to the seizure of that firearm. The attempted murder investigation is ongoing.