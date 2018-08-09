The RNC were called to an armed robbery at a St. John’s Pawn Shop yesterday. The incident took place around noon when two masked males entered Traders on Freshwater Road. Suspects fled after threatening staff with a weapon while demanding a quantity of merchandise. Both men are described as slim, standing approx. 5 foot 8. Police are looking for the getaway car, a 2016 white Hyundai sedan licence JEL-490. It was reported stolen on August 1st. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.

