The RNC responded Sunday to a report that a Conception Bay South resident found the remains of a dog in a pond near Pond Road.

The RNC said in a release that the dog was found decomposing with twine wrapped around its legs. It was recovered by the C.B.S. Fire Department.

The remains are being examined by the office of the Chief Veterinarian. The incident is under investigation by the RNC. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.