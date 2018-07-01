Two young boys were approached by an adult male shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday evening. The incident occurred in the area of Elizabeth Street, where a man allegedly confronted the pair offering them a ride. The youth rejected the attempt and alerted a trusted adult. The RNC is now investigating the complaint. The man is described as a slim male, aged 30-40. He has a grey or white beard and wore a baseball cap and sunglasses while driving a dark coloured van.

With schools out for the summer, kids will have more free time and less supervision. Parents are reminded to educate their children on stranger safety, warn of such incidents and always report suspicious activity to law enforcement.