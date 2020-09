The RNC is investigating a fatal workplace incident that happened in Conception Bay South on Friday morning.

Police were called to a report of a workplace accident around 7:30 a.m. at an industrial site in C.B.S. A 61-year-old man sustained fatal injuries as a result of the incident and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case is under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.