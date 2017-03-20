RNC investigate hit-and-run on Blackmarsh Road

RNC are investigating a hit-and-run collision that occurred this weekend on Blackmarsh road. Around 6 pm Sunday evening, officers arrived on scene to discover the driver had fled the area. Marks on the road indicate the SUV may have been traveling southbound on Blacker Avenue when it crossed four lanes. It hit two traffic islands and finally came to a rest after hitting a fence and row of trees on the opposite side of the road. Investigation continues as there is still no indication of the driver’s whereabouts. If anyone witness to the single-vehicle accident is asked to contact RNC or Crime Stoppers.