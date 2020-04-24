The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Intimate Partner Violence Unit continues to provide supports for victims and are working to detect violence in communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release, the RNC highlighted some of the initiatives provided by the unit:

Cell Phone Program

The RNC provides cell phones with minutes to victims of intimate partner violence who have had their phone damaged or stolen, or are in need of one. This initiative provides victims the means to contact police should the need arise as well as maintain contact with family and friends to ensure safety.

Pet Safe Keeping Program

The pet safe keeping program aims to provide emergency shelter for pets belonging to victims of intimate partner violence. This program assists in reducing barriers for individuals who are leaving violent relationships, as many victims will delay leaving out of concern for their pets. The program is a partnership between the RNC, Iris Kirby House, and the City of John’s (Humane Services) and currently exists in St. John’s and Corner Brook. The RNC is working with community partners in Labrador City and Mount Pearl to implement similar programs.

Lock Exchange Program

The lock exchange program is a collaboration with the RNC and the Canadian Federation of University Women to install replacement locks for women who are in need of having door locks replaced due to fear of intimate partner violence. The RNC in Labrador West is in the process of collaborating with IOCC, who will be funding this initiative in Labrador City.

‘We want to help you, and we can be contacted at our nearest detachment, or you can reach out to our IPV Unit at 729-8093. The email contact for our IPV Unit is IPV@rnc.gov.nl.ca. You can also visit our website at https://www.rnc.gov.nl.ca/services/intimate-partner-violence/ for more information on this topic. In a case of an emergency contact 9-1-1 and we will respond and help you.’