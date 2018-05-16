Police in St. John’s made two arrests for separate assault incidents on Tuesday. Around 8:00am, RNC Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call from a centre-city residence. After conducting a short investigation, a 26-year old man was arrested and charged with Assault. He was released to appear in court at a later date.

The second arrest happened around 10:30pm, when police concluded an open assault investigation by arresting and charging the 42-year old suspect for a previous incident. He was held to appear in court today.