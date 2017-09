The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary in Corner Brook has issued a public advisory asking anyone who comes across a missing piece of equipment to contact police immediately. Sometime between 12:00am and 6:00am on Thursday, and RNC Officer lost a loaded magazine for their duty sidearm. Patrol Officers along with the Police Dog Services have actively searched for the item since. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.

