The RNC’s COVID-19 Enforcement Unit has taken on more than 80 investigations since it was formed in the midst of the public health emergency.

“We have completed over 25 home visits, sent out information packages, and have concluded over 50 of these investigations without charges,” said A/Sgt Jarrett Morgan. “Our investigators have been not only met with compliance, but it is quite apparent there is co-operation around the community to protect the health and safety of all. We remain active with on-going investigations, and we want to thank everyone for your accountability, and for the uplifting support we have received so far.”

Police say they know that efforts to prevent the spread of the virus are advantageous for abusers. The RNC says it is actively working to detect intimate-partner violence and it is now more important to report any suspicion of violence.

This pandemic also poses increased challenges to mental health. People can also reach out to the Crisis Line or contact 911 in a case of an emergency.