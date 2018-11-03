The RNC have found their missing police dog, Edge.

The dog went missing Friday in Paradise. He fled from his handler while tracking a suspect. Edge was located Saturday morning in the same area. Police said he was uninjured and in good spirits.

“The RNC wishes to thank the ROVERs, other volunteers, the community, and the media, for their assistance in locating Edge,” the RNC said in a statement. “Edge will be taking the day with his handler who we expect will be giving him extra treats and belly rubs today.”