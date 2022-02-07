Police have filed a second-degree murder in connection with a homicide in the Waterford Valley area in May of 2021. A Canada-wide warrant has issued for 26-year-old Sheldon Hibbs.

On Sunday, May 30, 2021, members of the RNC responded to the area of Waterford Valley in St. John’s after a 68-year-old man was found dead in the area. The body was located near a trail, which runs between Waterford Bridge Road and Topsail Road. Following consultations with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the death was determined to be homicide.

As a result of an extensive investigation, the RNC Major Crime Unit has issued a Canada-wide warrant of arrest for 26-year-old Sheldon Sean Hibbs in relation to the murder. Hibbs last known location was in Alberta.

Hibbs has an array of tattoos on his body. Some of the more notable tattoos include a butterfly on his left hand, a switchblade on his right jaw, “Truth Hurts” above his right eye, roses on his throat, and tattoos on his knuckles.

The RNC are advising the public not to approach Hibbs, and to contact police immediately if he is seen in the community.