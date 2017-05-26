An employee of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was charged Friday with improperly accessing personal information.

The three charges resulted from an investigation conducted after a complaint from a member of the public, said Information and Privacy Commissioner Donovan Molloy. The accused will appear in court June 19.

RNC Chief Bill Janes issued a statement on Friday.

“On Oct. 10, 2016, the RNC received a complaint from a member of the public regarding a civilian employee improperly accessing private information,” Janes said. “Today, after an investigation by the Information and Privacy Commissioner, three charges were laid under the Access to Information and Protection Act, 2015 against that employee.

“Employees with the RNC take an oath of confidentially and strict policies are in place to protect private information. Our employees are held to high standards around the protection of private information and regular audits are conducted to ensure adherence to these standards.

“We cannot provide specific information on this case as the matter is now before the courts. I want to assure the public that the RNC takes any breach of privacy by one of our employees very seriously.”