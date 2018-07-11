RNC Cst. Joe Smyth has been charged with one count of obstruction of justice, the Alberta Serious Incident Response team announced Wednesday.

The charge relates to contact between Cst. Smyth and a member of the public during a traffic stop conducted on May 12, 2017, that resulted in a traffic violation ticket being issued for an offence that did not occur. The violation ticket and other related tickets were ultimately withdrawn by the Crown.

Cst. Smyth was released on a Promise to Appear on August 23, 2018, at 9:30 a.m. in the Provincial Court of Newfoundland and Labrador in St. John’s. RNC Chief Joe Boland said in a statement that Smyth has also been suspended without pay.

“The RNC’s Professional Standards Section will carry out a separate investigation into the officer’s actions following the conclusion of all court proceedings,” Boland said.

“I want to assure the public that misconduct by any RNC police officer is not acceptable and will not be tolerated within this police service. I will continue to hold any officer who does not represent our values accountable for their actions. As Chief I am very proud of the hardworking women and men of the RNC and believe that our employees embody our vision and values while serving the people of Newfoundland and Labrador.”

Smyth was also the officer who shot and killed Don Dunphy in his home in Mitchell’s Brook in 2015. A public inquiry later determined that he used appropriate force in self defence.