The RNC in Corner Brook is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 38-year old Amanda Catherine Grant of Massey Drive. Amanda was last seen by relatives around 2:30am today in the area of Brookfield Avenue in Corner Brook. She is described as 5’7″, roughly 120lbs, with brown hair and green eyes. She is likely wearing a black knee-length Helly Hansen jacket black leggings, and black rimmed glasses. The RNC has concerns for her well being and are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.

