Charges have been laid against an RNC officer after an investigation by the province’s Serious Incident Response Team.

Cst. Noelle Laite, 33, has been charged with four counts in relation to off-duty incidents involving a woman that allegedly happened in Pasadena. Laite has been charged with:

Assault; Assault with a weapon; Assault causing bodily harm; and Choking

Laite has been released on conditions and will appear in court April 5.

SIRT-NL is a civilian led oversight agency that conducts its own investigations into serious incidents arising from actions of police officers. Director Mike King was not available for comment as the matter is before the courts.