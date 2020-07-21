Police are warning the public about the presence of fentanyl in St. John’s.

On Sunday, July 12, just before 10 p.m., members of RNC operational patrol services responded to a residence on Campbell Avenue in St. John’s to assist paramedics. Officers observed what appeared to be illicit drug substances inside the home. After laboratory testing, the RNC can confirm that fentanyl was present, along with other substances used in the manufacturing of illicit drugs. This information indicates a likelihood of cross-contamination during illicit drug production.

The RNC has concerns for the safety of anyone who ingests or encounters illicit drugs, and warns of the life threatening consequences of ingesting fentanyl. A miniscule amount of this opioid substance could be a potentially fatal dose.

The RNC continues to investigate this matter, and ask that anyone with information please contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.