An RNC officer has taken it upon herself to collect teddy bears for children. Majority of the bears are being donated to community groups like the Association for New Canadians, Choice for Youth and to various RNC detachments.

Constable Vanessa Sutherland got together with some other moms in the community to buy the teddies. The bears are for employees to have on hand to gift to young children who they may come across during the course of their work. Often the police are called to situations that can be traumatic for children or anyone – and the comfort from a teddy bear can go a long way.

The new project doesn’t have a name yet and the RNC are open to suggestions to pass along to the organizers who are working on collecting even more teddies.