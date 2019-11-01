Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Chief Joe Boland has been named a member of the Order of Merit of the Police Forces.

Boland was among 40 recipients who received the honor this week by Governor General, Julie Payette.

The Order of Merit of the Police Forces was created in 2000 to recognize conspicuous merit and exceptional service by members and employees of the Canadian police forces, whose contributions extend beyond protection of the community.

Boland has been with the RNC for more than 35 years and has been Chief since July of 2017.