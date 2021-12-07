Police have arrested four people after an abduction Monday evening on the northeast Avalon.

The RNC received information around 10:20 p.m. of a potential abduction of a 27-year-old man. Shortly after 11 p.m., officers located a vehicle, believed to be connected to the event, travelling on Old Broad Cove Road in Portugal Cove-St. Phillips. The patrol officers conducted a traffic stop with the suspect vehicle a short distance away on Oliver’s Pond Road. The officers located five people inside the vehicle, including the subject of the alleged abduction. The occupants of the vehicle exited and were arrested without incident.

As a result of the investigation of the event, the RNC have charged four people with the following:

40-year-old male of St. John’s – kidnapping and extortion

38-year-old male of St. John’s – kidnapping and extortion

33-year-old female of St. John’s – kidnapping and extortion

35-year-old male of Portugal Cove-St. Phillips – kidnapping, extortion, breach of probation order, breach of recognizance order

The RNC ask that anyone who may have information to assist the investigation contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.